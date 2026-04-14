Left Menu

India U17 Women's Team Faces Tough Loss Against Russia

India's U17 women's team lost 0-3 to Russia in their second friendly match. Valeria Menyailova scored twice, and Sofia Svyatnaya added another. India, coached by Pamela Conti, aims to gain experience ahead of the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup in China. The teams face off again on April 17.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sochi | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:02 IST
India U17 Women's Team Faces Tough Loss Against Russia
  • Country:
  • Russia

The India U17 women's football team endured another challenging encounter, suffering a 0-3 defeat against Russia during their second friendly match held on Tuesday.

Russian player Valeria Menyailova emerged as a key figure, netting two goals in quick succession after halftime, while teammate Sofia Svyatnaya had already initiated the scoring early on. Despite concerted efforts, the Young Tigresses struggled to capitalize on their opportunities, with moments of promise thwarted by robust defensive work from Russia.

This series of friendlies is part of India's preparatory regimen under the guidance of Italian coach Pamela Conti, as they gear up for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup in China, set to take place next month. The two sides will meet again in the final friendly on April 17, where India will look to improve upon their performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Financial Markets Diverge Amidst Middle East Conflict

Global Financial Markets Diverge Amidst Middle East Conflict

 Global
2
Nigeria's Clampdown on Wildlife Trafficking: Awaiting the Green Light

Nigeria's Clampdown on Wildlife Trafficking: Awaiting the Green Light

 Global
3
Bundi's Bold Stand Against Child Marriages: A Rise in Awareness

Bundi's Bold Stand Against Child Marriages: A Rise in Awareness

 India
4
U.S. Blockade Strangles Iranian Ports: A Look Inside

U.S. Blockade Strangles Iranian Ports: A Look Inside

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s AI power play transforms higher education systems

More AI, less trust? Patients pull back as automation grows in healthcare

Why current AI consent models are failing creators and rights holders

AIoT takes on water scarcity with real-time monitoring and predictive power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026