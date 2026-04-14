India U17 Women's Team Faces Tough Loss Against Russia

The India U17 women's football team endured another challenging encounter, suffering a 0-3 defeat against Russia during their second friendly match held on Tuesday.

Russian player Valeria Menyailova emerged as a key figure, netting two goals in quick succession after halftime, while teammate Sofia Svyatnaya had already initiated the scoring early on. Despite concerted efforts, the Young Tigresses struggled to capitalize on their opportunities, with moments of promise thwarted by robust defensive work from Russia.

This series of friendlies is part of India's preparatory regimen under the guidance of Italian coach Pamela Conti, as they gear up for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup in China, set to take place next month. The two sides will meet again in the final friendly on April 17, where India will look to improve upon their performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)