Andoni Iraola's Era Ends: A Triumphant Tenure at Bournemouth

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola is set to leave the Premier League club at the end of the 2025–26 season, marking the culmination of a successful three-year stint, announced the club on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old Spaniard, who took over Bournemouth in 2023, has transformed the team's performance, steering them to a record Premier League points total of 56 in the 2024-25 season, and securing the club's joint-best top-flight finish in ninth place. His progressive style and commitment to nurturing talent have earned him widespread acclaim.

As Bournemouth searches for Iraola's replacement, Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna is reportedly in contention. Meanwhile, Iraola is linked with a return to Spain to potentially take over Athletic Club, where he played between 2003 and 2015, and is also on Crystal Palace's radar. Iraola expresses his gratitude towards the club and its passionate fan base, stating, "It has been an honor to manage AFC Bournemouth."

(With inputs from agencies.)