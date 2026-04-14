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Breaking New Ground: Marie-Louise Eta's Historic Coaching Appointment in Bundesliga

Marie-Louise Eta has made history by becoming the first woman to coach a top-flight German football team, Union Berlin. Her appointment, praised by Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany, is seen as a pivotal moment for women in sports, inspiring young girls to pursue coaching careers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 14-04-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 21:06 IST
Breaking New Ground: Marie-Louise Eta's Historic Coaching Appointment in Bundesliga
  • Country:
  • Germany

Marie-Louise Eta's appointment as the interim coach of Union Berlin marks a significant first in German football, as she becomes the inaugural woman to head a top-tier team. This milestone was praised by Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany during a recent press conference.

Kompany emphasized the importance of recognizing such achievements and the inspiration they provide to young girls aspiring for careers in sports. He stressed behaving like peers while acknowledging the unique impact of Eta's role.

Union Berlin, managing the backlash from sexist remarks online, condemned such behavior, highlighting the ongoing challenges within the sport. Eta, previously the club's Under-19 coach, is set to lead the women's team next season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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