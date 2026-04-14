Legacy of Leadership: Jean-Pierre Escalettes’ Impact on French Football

Jean-Pierre Escalettes, who once presided over the French Football Federation, has died at the age of 90, as confirmed by the federation's statement on Tuesday. Escalettes dedicated his life to football, renowned for his passion and loyalty.

His presidency from 2005 to 2010 saw significant achievements, including France reaching the 2006 World Cup final. He also played a pivotal role in securing France as the host for the 2016 European Championship.

However, Escalettes' tenure wasn't without controversy. He faced criticism for retaining coach Raymond Domenech after a poor performance at Euro 2008, and the 2010 World Cup was marred by internal team conflicts, culminating in player protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)