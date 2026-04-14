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Mascherano Bids Farewell to Inter Miami: A Surprising Departure

Javier Mascherano has resigned as Inter Miami coach due to personal reasons. During his tenure, he led the team to their first MLS Cup title and an Eastern Conference championship. Guillermo Hoyos will take over the coaching role after Mascherano's successful stint with the club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 22:49 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 22:49 IST
Mascherano Bids Farewell to Inter Miami: A Surprising Departure

Javier Mascherano has resigned as the head coach of Inter Miami, citing personal reasons for his departure, the club announced on Tuesday.

The former Argentine international had been at the helm since November 2024 and led the team to its first MLS Cup title, securing the Eastern Conference championship along the way. Under his guidance, Miami set a league record with 101 goals throughout both the regular season and postseason.

Mascherano also made history by taking the team to the knockout rounds of the Club World Cup, a first for an MLS team. Stepping into the role is Guillermo Hoyos, who has been integral to developing Miami's professional structure. Hoyos is expected to continue the momentum Mascherano established.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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