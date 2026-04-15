Inter Miami's Jolting Changes: Mascherano Out, Hoyos In

Inter Miami announced a surprising managerial shift as head coach Javier Mascherano stepped down, citing personal reasons. The news comes just months after he led the team to an MLS Cup victory, marking another unexpected change for the club.

Guillermo Hoyos, who has a storied relationship with Lionel Messi dating back to their time at Barcelona, takes over as the new head coach. Known for his early recognition of Messi's potential, Hoyos aims to continue the club's winning momentum, though his tenure's duration remains uncertain.

This development follows other notable departures, including Jordi Alba's retirement and Sergio Busquets' farewell. Despite the mid-season transition, the club remains optimistic about future successes, with Mascherano expressing gratitude and a long-term connection to Inter Miami.

(With inputs from agencies.)