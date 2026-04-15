Uttarakhand Hosts 87th National Table Tennis Championship
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the 87th Inter-State Junior and Youth National Table Tennis Championship, highlighting the sport's role in developing skills and life lessons. The event, at Dehradun's Multipurpose Sports Hall, sees participation from 29 teams nationwide, running from April 15 to 23, 2026.
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami officially inaugurated the 87th Inter-State Junior and Youth National Table Tennis Championship in Dehradun, underscoring the game's significance in fostering essential skills and imparting valuable life lessons. Organized by the Uttarakhand Table Tennis Association, the event takes place at the Multipurpose Sports Hall, Parade Ground, extending from April 15 to April 23, 2026.
During the ceremony, CM Dhami praised table tennis as a dynamic sport that hones quick decision-making, strategic thinking, and confidence, qualities vital both on and off the table. He expressed optimism that participants would enhance their sporting abilities while growing personally through the competition.
The championship features 29 teams competing from across India, with the event focusing on overall team strength. Teams are seeded based on the ranking points of their top players and divided into groups, aiming to reach the pre-quarterfinals. This format stresses the importance of balanced teamwork rather than individual talent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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