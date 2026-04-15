Masterstroke by Dhoni: Noor Ahmad's Spell Seals the Win for CSK

Chennai Super Kings' assistant bowling coach Sriram Sridharan revealed insights into a pivotal chat veteran cricketer MS Dhoni had with spinner Noor Ahmad before an extraordinary performance in their IPL 2026 win against Kolkata Knight Riders. Ahmad's impressive spell, culminating in figures of 3/21, was instrumental in CSK's 32-run victory.

During KKR's chase of 193 runs, they appeared competitive at 79/2 thanks to a burgeoning partnership between Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi. However, Ahmad's impactful intervention, quickly dismissing key players like Rahane, Cameron Green, and Rinku Singh, hampered KKR's progress, ultimately restricting them to 160/7. This victory marks CSK's second straight win after a shaky start to their season.

Sridharan credited Dhoni's discussion for Ahmad's success, highlighting that the legendary captain advised Ahmad to focus on leg breaks. Complementing Ahmad, Akeal Hosein also delivered a crucial performance as the duo shared four wickets, significantly stifling KKR's batting lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)