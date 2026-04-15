KKR Captain Ajinkya Rahane Penalized for Slow Over-Rate

Ajinkya Rahane, captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders, has been penalized with a fine of INR 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate in their recent IPL clash against the Chennai Super Kings. The fine was imposed as per Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct.

This match, held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, saw KKR extend their winless streak this season as they suffered a 32-run defeat to CSK. It was the team's first offence of the season concerning over-rate regulations.

Looking ahead, KKR is set to face off against Gujarat Titans in their next game in Ahmedabad. With hopes to break their losing streak, the team aims to refine their strategies and improve performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)