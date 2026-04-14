Rahane's Tactical Toss: KKR vs CSK Showdown

In a crucial encounter of the Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders' skipper Ajinkya Rahane made a bold decision to bowl first after winning the toss against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday. Both former IPL champions find themselves at unfavorable positions on the points table, each having suffered three defeats in their first four matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders, aiming to turn their fortune, brought in Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy to replace Navdeep Saini. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings decided to compete with the same lineup, showing confidence in their existing squad despite previous setbacks.

As the teams prepared for a face-off, the decisions made by both captains, Ruturaj Gaikwad of CSK and Ajinkya Rahane of KKR, set the stage for an intense match at the cricketing arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)