Zamalek Marches to Confederation Cup Final Glory

In a gripping semi-final encounter, Zamalek, the formidable outfit from Egypt, secured their place in the African Confederation Cup final after a 0-0 draw against Algeria's Chabab Belouizdad. This result, coupled with their earlier win in Algiers, propelled them forward on a 1-0 aggregate.

The semi-final match, held in Cairo, saw an early disallowed goal by Palestinian striker Oday Dabbagh. Despite the setback, VAR intervention confirmed an offside, much to Zamalek's initial chagrin. However, their history of success in the Cup, with triumphs in 2019 and 2024, speaks volumes about their tenacity and skill.

As Zamalek inches closer to clinching a ninth continental title, they await the winner of the other semi-final clash between USM Alger and Olympic Safi. With the upcoming two-legged final, anticipation runs high among fans and players alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)