Resilient Al-Ahli Overcome Adversity to Reach Asian Champions League Semi-finals
Al-Ahli progressed to the Asian Champions League semi-finals after defeating Johor Darul Ta'zim 2-1, despite being reduced to 10 men. The Saudi Pro League club remains the only one standing after Al-Ittihad's exit. A late goal from Franck Kessie secured victory for Al-Ahli, setting up a clash with Vissel Kobe.
Defending champions Al-Ahli staged an impressive comeback to secure a 2-1 victory over Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim, propelling them into the Asian Champions League semi-finals on Friday. This achievement came despite being a player down for much of the match due to Ali Majrashi's earlier dismissal.
Al-Ahli's victory ensures they remain the sole Saudi Pro League representative in the tournament, following domestic champions Al-Ittihad's defeat by Machida Zelvia. The Japanese side advanced with a narrow 1-0 win, courtesy of Tete Yengi's deflected strike.
Jaissle's squad demonstrated resilience, leveling the score through Franck Kessie's header during added time. Galeno sealed the win in the second half, dashing JDT's historic aspirations. Al-Ahli now faces Japan's Vissel Kobe next.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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