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Sharon Lokedi: Defending the Boston Marathon Crown with Grace

Kenyan runner Sharon Lokedi, last year's Boston Marathon champion, is aiming for consecutive victories. Despite the pressure, she remains focused and treats it as a new race. Visualizing success is key to her approach, and she emphasizes a controlled pace for race strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 05:07 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 05:07 IST
Sharon Lokedi: Defending the Boston Marathon Crown with Grace

Kenyan athlete Sharon Lokedi is set to defend her title as the Boston Marathon champion on Monday. Despite the expectations, Lokedi asserts that the pressure remains unchanged as she gears up for the race.

Last year, Lokedi made headlines by breaking the women's course record at Boston with a remarkable finish time of 2:17:22, eclipsing Buzunesh Deba's previous record set in 2014. At a recent brand event, Lokedi discussed her approach towards defending her title this year.

Lokedi shared insights into her mental preparation, emphasizing the importance of visualization and controlled racing. She advises fellow runners to maintain a steady pace and views pre-race nerves as positive indicators of readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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