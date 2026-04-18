Sports Highlights: Anderson's Legacy, LeBron's Potential Retirement, and More

Sports enthusiasts are reflecting on the legacy of former Angels star Garret Anderson, who passed away at 53. Known for his Game 7 heroics in the 2002 World Series, Anderson's impact on the game is profound.

Meanwhile, LeBron James might be contemplating retirement as the Lakers prepare for their NBA playoff match against the Houston Rockets. The basketball legend's future remains uncertain.

Exciting developments also include Andrej Stojakovic's decision to extend his college basketball career, significant roster movements in both MLB and NFL, and surprising upsets in recent tennis tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)