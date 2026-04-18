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Jon Rahm Shines Amid LIV Golf's Uncertain Future

Jon Rahm surged to the lead at LIV Golf Mexico amid uncertainty about the future of LIV Golf's funding. Despite further questions raised in a television interview with CEO Scott O'Neil, Rahm expressed confidence in his current form. The debate centers around the sustainability of Saudi Arabian financial backing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 18-04-2026 10:02 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 10:02 IST
Jon Rahm Shines Amid LIV Golf's Uncertain Future

In an impressive display of skill, Jon Rahm secured the lead at the LIV Golf Mexico event, navigating challenges both on the course and off. With the future of LIV Golf facing uncertainty due to financial concerns, Rahm's focus was unwavering.

Despite ongoing speculation about LIV's primary funding source, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, Rahm carded an admirable 4-under 67 in the second round. Meanwhile, CEO Scott O'Neil sought to reassure staff and fans, asserting the organization's commitment to its long-term vision.

While projections show some teams and events turning a profit, the reality of significant operating costs remains. O'Neil remains optimistic, citing increasing ticket sales and sponsorship deals, while emphasizing the necessity of efficient business strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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