Left Menu

Pranavi Urs: India's Lone Challenger at Joburg Ladies Open

Pranavi Urs was the only Indian to advance to the weekend rounds at the Joburg Ladies Open. Despite challenges, she barely secured her spot. Celine Herbin from France and Brianna Navarrosa from the USA shared the lead, showcasing strong performances in wet conditions at Randpark Golf Club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 18-04-2026 13:45 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 13:45 IST
Pranavi Urs: India's Lone Challenger at Joburg Ladies Open
Pranavi Urs
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a gripping turn of events at the Joburg Ladies Open, Pranavi Urs emerged as the lone Indian competitor to make it past the cut, edging her way into the weekend rounds with a 3-under 70 on the opening day and a 1-over 74 thereafter.

Despite a nerve-wracking close, where Pranavi flirted with elimination, she managed to clinch the 52nd position. Meanwhile, fellow Indians Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar narrowly missed the cut, while Avani Prashanth and Hitaashee Bakshi trailed further behind.

France's Celine Herbin and USA's Brianna Navarrosa led the leaderboard with exceptional play, dominating despite weather disruptions. Herbin's stellar morning round of 67 set her on course for a potential third LET victory, while Navarrosa's strategic play in challenging conditions earned her the lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Priyanka Gandhi Slams Government Over Women's Reservation 'Conspiracy'

Priyanka Gandhi Slams Government Over Women's Reservation 'Conspiracy'

 India
2
Jal Rahat: Enhancing Flood Relief Through Synergy

Jal Rahat: Enhancing Flood Relief Through Synergy

 India
3
Milma Milk Price Crisis: Urgent Call for Cost Adjustment

Milma Milk Price Crisis: Urgent Call for Cost Adjustment

 India
4
Tragic Drowning in Rapti River: Bodies of Three Youths Recovered

Tragic Drowning in Rapti River: Bodies of Three Youths Recovered

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026