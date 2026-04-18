Pranavi Urs: India's Lone Challenger at Joburg Ladies Open
Pranavi Urs was the only Indian to advance to the weekend rounds at the Joburg Ladies Open. Despite challenges, she barely secured her spot. Celine Herbin from France and Brianna Navarrosa from the USA shared the lead, showcasing strong performances in wet conditions at Randpark Golf Club.
- Country:
- South Africa
In a gripping turn of events at the Joburg Ladies Open, Pranavi Urs emerged as the lone Indian competitor to make it past the cut, edging her way into the weekend rounds with a 3-under 70 on the opening day and a 1-over 74 thereafter.
Despite a nerve-wracking close, where Pranavi flirted with elimination, she managed to clinch the 52nd position. Meanwhile, fellow Indians Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar narrowly missed the cut, while Avani Prashanth and Hitaashee Bakshi trailed further behind.
France's Celine Herbin and USA's Brianna Navarrosa led the leaderboard with exceptional play, dominating despite weather disruptions. Herbin's stellar morning round of 67 set her on course for a potential third LET victory, while Navarrosa's strategic play in challenging conditions earned her the lead.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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