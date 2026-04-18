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Smriti Mandhana Sets New T20I Record Amidst India's Defeat in Durban

Smriti Mandhana became India's highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals, surpassing Rohit Sharma during the first match against South Africa in Durban. Despite her achievement, India fell short as South Africa chased down 158, led by Laura Wolvaardt's 51. The series continues on Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 14:58 IST
Smriti Mandhana Sets New T20I Record Amidst India's Defeat in Durban
Smriti Mandhana (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • South Africa

In a historic performance for Indian cricket, Smriti Mandhana emerged as the nation's top T20I run-scorer, overtaking Rohit Sharma's previous record. This milestone was achieved during the opening clash of the five-match series against South Africa's women, held at Durban on Friday.

Mandhana came into the game level with Sharma at 4,231 T20I runs and secured her lead with an additional 13 runs. Her aggregate now stands at 4,244 from 155 innings, marking her as the second-highest run-scorer in women's T20Is globally, trailing only New Zealand's Suzie Bates.

Despite Mandhana's personal triumph, the Indian team witnessed a setback as South Africa claimed victory by six wickets in the series opener. Laura Wolvaardt's 51 and Annerie Dercksen's unbeaten 44 were vital to South Africa's successful chase of 158 runs. The teams will compete again in Durban this Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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