Delhi Capitals Opt to Bowl Against Formidable RCB in IPL 2026 Showdown

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 battle on Saturday at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Axar Patel opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after winning the toss. Patel cited the favorable batting conditions and the venue's history of aiding chasing teams as crucial factors for this decision.

Axar Patel confirmed an unchanged lineup for the match and highlighted the value of a recent break following a couple of losses. He emphasized the importance of focusing on the team's strengths as they face a formidable opponent. RCB, under captain Rajat Patidar, have been a dominant force this season, with an impressive record of four victories out of five matches.

The Delhi Capitals, led by Axar Patel, are yet to find consistent form, securing only two wins from four games this season. They aim to turn their fortunes around in this encounter. The match promises intense competition, with both teams eager to secure crucial points in the tournament standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)