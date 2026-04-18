Resilient Comeback: Indian Women's Hockey Team Draws Series in Argentina

In a display of resilience, the Indian Women's Hockey Team concluded their four-match tour of Argentina with a commendable 2-2 draw. Facing a challenging start, the Indian squad bounced back robustly, capturing victories in their final two games, which painted a positive finale to their journey.

The series initially saw the Indian team grappling with tough opponents. On April 13, their campaign opened with a 4-2 loss, despite goals from Navneet Kaur and Annu. The second encounter on April 14 resulted in a narrow 2-1 defeat, with Ishika scoring for India, while Argentina's Agustina Gorzelany secured a brace.

However, India found their stride in the third match on April 16, achieving a 2-1 victory with goals from Navneet Kaur and Neha. The team's composure was tested again on April 17 in a goalless final match, ultimately triumphing 3-2 in the shootout. This tour provided significant experience, preparing the squad for future challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)