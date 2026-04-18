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Resilient Comeback: Indian Women's Hockey Team Draws Series in Argentina

The Indian Women's Hockey Team showcased tenacity by drawing their series in Argentina with a dramatic comeback. Despite early losses, they won the last two matches, leveling the series. The tour served as crucial preparation against strong opposition, with Captain Navneet Kaur hailing the team's fighting spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 22:11 IST
Resilient Comeback: Indian Women's Hockey Team Draws Series in Argentina
Indian women's hockey team. (Photo: HI Media). Image Credit: ANI
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In a display of resilience, the Indian Women's Hockey Team concluded their four-match tour of Argentina with a commendable 2-2 draw. Facing a challenging start, the Indian squad bounced back robustly, capturing victories in their final two games, which painted a positive finale to their journey.

The series initially saw the Indian team grappling with tough opponents. On April 13, their campaign opened with a 4-2 loss, despite goals from Navneet Kaur and Annu. The second encounter on April 14 resulted in a narrow 2-1 defeat, with Ishika scoring for India, while Argentina's Agustina Gorzelany secured a brace.

However, India found their stride in the third match on April 16, achieving a 2-1 victory with goals from Navneet Kaur and Neha. The team's composure was tested again on April 17 in a goalless final match, ultimately triumphing 3-2 in the shootout. This tour provided significant experience, preparing the squad for future challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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