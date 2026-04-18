Narrow Miss: RCB Falters as DC Clinches Thrilling Victory
RCB captain Rajat Patidar reflects on their six-wicket loss to DC, attributing it to a middle-overs collapse. Despite a strong start by Kohli and Salt, RCB fell short by 15-20 runs. Patidar highlights execution clarity and positive finish while DC's spectacular chase secures them a place in the top four.
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- India
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar conceded that his team fell short by 15-20 runs in their six-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals (DC). He identified a middle-overs collapse as a pivotal point in the match.
During the post-match presentation, Patidar noted the impressive start by Virat Kohli and Phil Salt but emphasized that the team failed to maintain momentum after 12-13 overs, losing wickets and faltering both.
Patidar remarked on the challenging nature of the pitch early on, describing it as somewhat tacky. He acknowledged a positive end to their innings, adding crucial runs in the final overs, and stressed the importance of executing plans clearly as the tournament progresses.
Patidar revealed discussions with bowlers, highlighting the necessity for clarity in execution. Meanwhile, Delhi achieved a thrilling last-ball chase, defeating Bengaluru by four wickets in an IPL match at Bengaluru on Saturday.
RCB posted a score of 175/8 with Phil Salt's solid 63 off 38 balls. DC's bowling attack, led by Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel, contained the opposition, each picking up two wickets. Despite being in trouble at 18/3, KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs staged a recovery with vital half-centuries.
David Miller anchored the chase with an explosive 22 off 10 balls, ending the match with two massive sixes and a four off the final over. DC's victory, reaching 179/4 in 19.5 overs, propelled them to fourth place in the standings, amid Bhuvneshwar Kumar's standout bowling performance of 3/26.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- RCB
- DC
- IPL
- Rajat Patidar
- Virat Kohli
- Phil Salt
- KL Rahul
- Tristan Stubbs
- David Miller
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar
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