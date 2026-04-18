Left Menu

Narrow Miss: RCB Falters as DC Clinches Thrilling Victory

RCB captain Rajat Patidar reflects on their six-wicket loss to DC, attributing it to a middle-overs collapse. Despite a strong start by Kohli and Salt, RCB fell short by 15-20 runs. Patidar highlights execution clarity and positive finish while DC's spectacular chase secures them a place in the top four.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 22:46 IST
Narrow Miss: RCB Falters as DC Clinches Thrilling Victory
RCB players in action (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar conceded that his team fell short by 15-20 runs in their six-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals (DC). He identified a middle-overs collapse as a pivotal point in the match.

During the post-match presentation, Patidar noted the impressive start by Virat Kohli and Phil Salt but emphasized that the team failed to maintain momentum after 12-13 overs, losing wickets and faltering both.

Patidar remarked on the challenging nature of the pitch early on, describing it as somewhat tacky. He acknowledged a positive end to their innings, adding crucial runs in the final overs, and stressed the importance of executing plans clearly as the tournament progresses.

Patidar revealed discussions with bowlers, highlighting the necessity for clarity in execution. Meanwhile, Delhi achieved a thrilling last-ball chase, defeating Bengaluru by four wickets in an IPL match at Bengaluru on Saturday.

RCB posted a score of 175/8 with Phil Salt's solid 63 off 38 balls. DC's bowling attack, led by Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel, contained the opposition, each picking up two wickets. Despite being in trouble at 18/3, KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs staged a recovery with vital half-centuries.

David Miller anchored the chase with an explosive 22 off 10 balls, ending the match with two massive sixes and a four off the final over. DC's victory, reaching 179/4 in 19.5 overs, propelled them to fourth place in the standings, amid Bhuvneshwar Kumar's standout bowling performance of 3/26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Life Imprisonment for Brutal Murder Over Election Dispute in Madhya Pradesh

Life Imprisonment for Brutal Murder Over Election Dispute in Madhya Pradesh

 India
2
Diplomatic Brinksmanship: U.S. Engages Iran from Islamabad

Diplomatic Brinksmanship: U.S. Engages Iran from Islamabad

 Global
3
Trump says US negotiators will be in Pakistan on Monday for talks with Iran, reports AP.

Trump says US negotiators will be in Pakistan on Monday for talks with Iran,...

 Global
4
Assam Delimitation Debate: CM Sarma's Stance Against Congress Allegations

Assam Delimitation Debate: CM Sarma's Stance Against Congress Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026