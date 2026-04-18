Historic Debut Marred: Marie-Louise Eta's First Match as Bundesliga's Pioneer Female Coach Ends in Defeat

Marie-Louise Eta, the Bundesliga's first female head coach, experienced a difficult entry into the league, as her team Union Berlin succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against relegation-threatened VfL Wolfsburg.

Despite directing a strong offensive with 27 goal attempts, Union could secure only one goal through Oliver Burke.

Eta, who transitioned from being Union's Under-19 coach, remains optimistic, encouraging her team to continue fighting for better results.

(With inputs from agencies.)