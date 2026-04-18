Historic Debut Marred: Marie-Louise Eta's First Match as Bundesliga's Pioneer Female Coach Ends in Defeat
Marie-Louise Eta, the first female head coach in Bundesliga history, faced a challenging debut as her team, Union Berlin, lost 2-1 to VfL Wolfsburg. Despite aggressive play and numerous goal attempts, Union fell short. Eta remains optimistic, emphasizing persistence for future success.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 22:48 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 22:48 IST
Marie-Louise Eta, the Bundesliga's first female head coach, experienced a difficult entry into the league, as her team Union Berlin succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against relegation-threatened VfL Wolfsburg.
Despite directing a strong offensive with 27 goal attempts, Union could secure only one goal through Oliver Burke.
Eta, who transitioned from being Union's Under-19 coach, remains optimistic, encouraging her team to continue fighting for better results.
(With inputs from agencies.)