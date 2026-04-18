Para Élan: A Groundbreaking Indo-French Initiative for Inclusive Education through Para Sports

The French Institute in India and the Paralympic Committee of India have embarked on Para Élan, a pioneering three-year initiative to promote inclusive education and empower youth through para sports. The Memorandum of Understanding was officially signed by PCI Vice-President Satya Prakash Sangwan and IFI Country Director Gregor Trumel.

The launch, hosted by French Ambassador Thierry Mathou, saw participation from para-athletes and key stakeholders from both nations. Ambassador Mathou emphasized the program's alignment with sports diplomacy values, aiming to promote sports through education and build an inclusive society. Within three years, the initiative plans to engage 10,000 students from Indian partner schools.

Para Élan seeks to position Indo-French cooperation at the forefront of para sports, fostering inclusion, resilience, and equality. By blending technical expertise from India's Paralympic Committee and educational reach from the French Institute, the program integrates adaptive sports into educational systems, ensuring greater awareness and participation across partner institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)