David Miller's Heroics Propel Delhi Capitals to Thrilling Victory Over RCB

Delhi Capitals' David Miller emerged as the hero in their six-wicket triumph over Royal Challengers Bengaluru, delivering an exceptional performance following a disappointing loss to Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026. Miller's critical contributions were central to DC's memorable win on Saturday.

Reflecting on the victory, Miller expressed relief and satisfaction at overcoming challenges to clinch the game. He highlighted the mental resilience required to bounce back, especially after initially struggling against RCB's disciplined bowling attack.

Miller detailed the strategy behind the successful chase, emphasizing communication with fellow batsman Tristan Stubbs. Their partnership was pivotal in maintaining the required momentum during high-pressure moments.

Delhi Capitals pulled off a last-ball victory against Bengaluru, with key performances from KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs stabilizing the innings after an early setback. Miller's explosive finish sealed the win, moving DC to fourth place in the standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)