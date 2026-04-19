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Serge Gnabry's Injury Dashes Bayern's Hopes

Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry will miss crucial matches due to an adductor muscle tear. His absence affects Bayern's Champions League and German Cup ambitions and may impact his role in Germany's World Cup squad. Bayern faces significant games against Bayer Leverkusen and Paris St Germain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 19-04-2026 01:41 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 01:41 IST
Serge Gnabry's Injury Dashes Bayern's Hopes
Serge Gnabry
  • Country:
  • Germany

Bayern Munich faces a significant setback as forward Serge Gnabry suffers an adductor muscle tear, ruling him out of upcoming critical fixtures. The club announced that the 30-year-old will be absent for weeks.

This injury impacts Bayern's aspirations in the Champions League and German Cup this season. The team is gearing up for high-stakes matches, with a semi-final in the German Cup against Bayer Leverkusen and a Champions League showdown with Paris St Germain in April.

Gnabry's injury also casts doubt on his participation in the upcoming World Cup, with Germany's coach Julian Nagelsmann soon announcing the squad. Bayern Munich, leading the Bundesliga, could seal their league title this weekend against VfB Stuttgart.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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