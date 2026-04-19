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Udayan Mane Eyes Victory at AM Green IGPL Invitational Congo

With a recent victory boosting his confidence, Udayan Mane aims for another win at the AM Green IGPL Invitational Congo. Several top rivals will be absent, giving him a prime opportunity. Key competitors include Aman Raj, Kapil Kumar, and newcomers eager to make their mark in early 2025 golfing season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lubumbashi | Updated: 19-04-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 18:03 IST
Udayan Mane Eyes Victory at AM Green IGPL Invitational Congo
Udayan Mane
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

Fresh off a remarkable victory in Johannesburg, Udayan Mane is setting his sights on clinching the title at the AM Green IGPL Invitational Congo. The event is scheduled to start on Monday at the Golf Club de Lubumbashi.

Mane's recent triumph ended a title drought of over four years with a dominant seven-shot victory at the Royal Johannesburg Golf Club. Mane's performance has not only enhanced his confidence but also added momentum to his season.

Some of Mane's well-known rivals, like Gaganjeet Bhullar and Sachin Baisoya, will not compete in the Congo event. However, contenders such as Aman Raj, Kapil Kumar, Veer Ganapathy, and Raghav Chugh aim to challenge Mane. The women's division also features top talents like Ridhima Dilawari and Vidhatri Urs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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