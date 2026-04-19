Cycling for Change: India's Largest Women's Fitness Movement

Olympian Geeta Phogat, along with 1000 women, participated in a special Fit India Sundays cycling event at Delhi's Major Dhyanchand National Stadium. This initiative, spearheaded by Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, saw massive nationwide participation at over 2000 locations, marking it as one of the largest grassroots fitness movements under the Fit India campaign.

Women from diverse locations, ranging from metropolitan cities to smaller towns, united to partake in cycling rallies and fitness activities. The event emphasized the significance of physical well-being and collective engagement, reinforcing an active lifestyle. The flagship event in Delhi was graced by prominent sports figures like wrestler Geeta Phogat and boxer Saweety Boora, alongside Fit India icons.

In addition to sports personalities, the Delhi event attracted students from leading girls' colleges, My Bharat volunteers, Cycle Federation of India representatives, and several fitness teams. The initiative aims to motivate women to adopt cycling as a sustainable fitness option while promoting an active and healthy lifestyle. Concluding with an hour of engaging fitness activities, participants cycled around the iconic India Gate.

(With inputs from agencies.)