Al Sadd's Premature Title Celebrations Cut Short: Crucial Match Ahead
Al Sadd's presumed title win was retracted after a committee overturned Al Shamal's game result due to Qatar SC's player regulation breach. The final match on April 27 between Al Sadd and Al Shamal is now decisive, with Al Sadd needing a draw and Al Shamal a win to claim the title.
Celebrations for Qatari club Al Sadd were abruptly halted after a disciplinary committee's decision transformed their final match against Al Shamal into a definitive championship contest. The excitement arose when Qatar Sports Club's 2-0 victory over Al Shamal was overturned to a 3-0 loss due to foreign player regulation breaches.
The committee upheld Al Shamal's protest regarding Qatar SC's substitution of Argentine Franco Russo following Ali Saudi's red card. According to rules, no foreign player should replace any player if six foreigners are on the field post-red card. The breach resulted in a 10,000 Qatari riyal fine and elevated Al Shamal to 40 points.
With only two points separating them from leaders Al Sadd, Al Shamal heads into the April 27 face-off with a chance to make history. Al Sadd needs just a draw to secure their top division title, while victory would grant Al Shamal their first-ever top division title.
(With inputs from agencies.)