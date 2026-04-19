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Elena Rybakina's Triumphant Repeat at Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Elena Rybakina secured her second Porsche Tennis Grand Prix title by defeating Karolina Muchova 7-5, 6-1. The 2024 champion successfully converted four of eight break points in an 18-minute, thrilling encounter. Already holding 12 titles from different tournaments, this marks Rybakina's first repeat title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stuttgart | Updated: 19-04-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 20:11 IST
Elena Rybakina's Triumphant Repeat at Porsche Tennis Grand Prix
Elena Rybakina
  • Country:
  • Germany

In an impressive display of skill and determination, Elena Rybakina defeated Karolina Muchova 7-5, 6-1 to clinch the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix for the second time. This victory marks Rybakina's first repeat title achievement, out of her 12 career wins in diverse tournaments.

The No. 2-ranked Rybakina showcased her exceptional talent by converting four of eight break-point opportunities, securing the win in just 1 hour and 18 minutes. Her performance reaffirmed her status as one of the leading players in women's tennis.

Muchova, who was competing in her second final of the year following her victory in Qatar, aimed for her third career title but ultimately fell short against Rybakina's prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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