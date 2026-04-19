AC Milan's Crucial Win: A Hopeful Stride Towards Champions League

AC Milan strengthened its prospects for next season's Champions League with a vital 1-0 victory against Hellas Verona on Sunday. Adrien Rabiot was instrumental in the match, scoring just before halftime to move Milan back into the second spot in Serie A.

After defeats against Napoli and Udinese, Milan faced pressure but achieved a significant win, positioning them eight points clear of fifth-placed Como. With Juventus trailing by three points, a win over Bologna could reduce the gap. Milan will host Juventus next week.

Currently 12 points behind Serie A leader Inter Milan, the title race remains tense with only five rounds left. Rabiot stood out during the match, setting up and completing a decisive goal. Gabbia's return from injury was notable, though a second goal was disallowed due to offside.

(With inputs from agencies.)