Real Kashmir FC Triumphs: A Major Boost in IFL Campaign

In a significant upset, Real Kashmir FC bested Sreenidi Deccan FC 2-0 in their IFL match on Sunday. The victory moves Real Kashmir FC to ninth position, offering them hope in their fight against relegation.

Despite early control by Sreenidi Deccan, Real Kashmir FC capitalized on set-pieces. Ahteeb Ahmad Dar's swift rebound from a deflected shot gave Real Kashmir a 1-0 halftime lead.

Oinam Sanatomba Singh's stunning late goal sealed the 2-0 win for Real Kashmir FC. The league now divides into Championship and Relegation Phases for its next stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)