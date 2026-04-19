Riyan Parag: Rajasthan Royals' Not-So-Secret Weapon

Riyan Parag, despite being viewed as a weak link in the Rajasthan Royals' batting lineup, has received strong support from head coach Vikram Rathour. Rathour expressed confidence that it's only a matter of time before Parag starts delivering impactful performances. Parag scored just 12 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders, contributing to his team's four-wicket loss on Sunday.

With only 61 runs from six innings, Parag has faced criticism, attributed partly to returning from injury. Rathour highlighted Parag's potential, his performance in practice, and his positive mindset as reasons to believe in his forthcoming resurgence. Additionally, 15-year-old prodigy Sooryavanshi has impressed this season, sparking discussions about an India team debut.

Meanwhile, in the latest match, RR fell short by 20-25 runs due to their conservative approach against Varun Chakravarthy. Rathour acknowledged the team's defensive tactics as a mistake, emphasizing the need for a more aggressive strategy. This loss marks KKR's first win after six matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)