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Arsenal's Unwavering Belief Amidst Premier League Challenges

Despite a defeat to Manchester City, Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta insists his team is more convinced than ever of their Premier League title chances. Arsenal's recent form may be shaky, but Arteta is confident in their potential. The players remain optimistic as they head into the season's final games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 20-04-2026 09:18 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 09:18 IST
Arsenal's Unwavering Belief Amidst Premier League Challenges
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Arsenal's determination to secure the Premier League title remains unshaken despite a recent 2-1 loss to Manchester City, according to manager Mikel Arteta.

The defeat marked Arsenal's second consecutive league loss, yet Arteta highlighted the positive aspects of the performance, signaling a promising future for the team.

Arteta's confidence is echoed by his players, who discussed their title aspirations in the dressing room. With crucial games ahead, Arsenal believes everything is still to play for.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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