Arsenal's Unwavering Belief Amidst Premier League Challenges

Arsenal's determination to secure the Premier League title remains unshaken despite a recent 2-1 loss to Manchester City, according to manager Mikel Arteta.

The defeat marked Arsenal's second consecutive league loss, yet Arteta highlighted the positive aspects of the performance, signaling a promising future for the team.

Arteta's confidence is echoed by his players, who discussed their title aspirations in the dressing room. With crucial games ahead, Arsenal believes everything is still to play for.

(With inputs from agencies.)