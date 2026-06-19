Tennis-Rybakina withdraws from Bad Homburg Open citing hip discomfort

Elena Rybakina Has Suffered Another Setback In Her Wimbledon Preparations After Withdrawing From The Bad Homburg Open With A Hip Issue

​Elena Rybakina has suffered another ‌setback ​in her Wimbledon preparations after withdrawing from the Bad Homburg Open with a hip issue, ‌tournament organisers said on Friday. The world number two pulled out a day after a surprise round-of-16 defeat to 35th-ranked Alexandra Eala at the Berlin ‌Open.

“Unfortunately, I have to withdraw from Bad Homburg due to some ‌discomfort in my right hip," Rybakina, 27, said in a story shared by the tournament's official Instagram page. "I need to consult with my medical team and undergo ⁠further ​assessment before making ⁠any decisions about the next steps. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

The 2022 ⁠Wimbledon champion has now lost three of her last four matches, a run ​that began with a second-round defeat to Yuliia Starodubtseva at the ⁠French Open. On grass, she won her opening match at Queen’s Club before losing to ⁠Katie ​Boulter in the quarter-finals, and then fell 7-5 6-4 to Eala in Berlin on Thursday.

Rybakina is 32-10 this season, having won titles ⁠at the Australian Open and Stuttgart, but will now focus on regaining ⁠fitness ahead ⁠of Wimbledon, which begins on June 29, as she bids for a second title at the All England ‌Club.