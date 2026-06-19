Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Andrew Benintendi slam lifts White Sox over Yankees

Pinch hitter Andrew Benintendi belted a tiebreaking grand slam in the ​eighth inning as the visiting Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees 5-1 on Thursday. Chicago ​earned its first win at Yankee Stadium since June 8, 2023, ending a ‌nine-game road ​skid vs. New York. In the finale of a three-game series, the White Sox pieced together the winning rally in the eighth against Fernando Cruz (4-2), Tim Hill and Camilo Doval. Benintendi, who once played for the Yankees, batted for Randal Grichuk and snapped a 1-1 tie by lifting Doval's first-pitch sinker into the right-center-field seats.

Tarik Skubal to Tigers: 'We need to play ‌better baseball or else'

Two-time reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal has given the slumping Detroit Tigers a reality check with the trade deadline on the horizon. "The reality is we need to play better baseball or else, come the deadline, you give the front office an option to reassess where this team is," Skubal told The Detroit News earlier this week in a story published Thursday. "And if they don't think what we have is a World Series -- or playoff-caliber -- team, then the whole team is going ‌to look different. That's just the nature of the beast."

Golf-Tough start for Scheffler in bid for career Slam, play suspended due to darkness at US Open

Scottie Scheffler endured a shaky start in his bid for a career Grand Slam ‌in first-round U.S. Open action on Thursday at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, as Americans Sam Stevens and Max McGreevy shared the clubhouse lead with amateur Ryder Cowan, all carding a two-under par 68 before play was suspended due to darkness. Scheffler, a two-time Masters winner, is making his first attempt at completing the career Grand Slam of golf's four majors after winning last year's PGA Championship and British Open but trailed the top of the leaderboard with a two-over par 72 after the first round.

Golf-Niemann handed two-stroke penalty for throwing club at US Open

Chilean Joaquin Niemann received a two-stroke penalty on Friday for throwing his ⁠club on the ​par-four sixth hole during his opening round of the U.S. Open ⁠at Shinnecock Hills. The LIV golfer had a dreadful start on the sixth hole at the famously tricky Southampton course on Thursday, hitting two drives out of bounds before chucking his club in frustration when he missed the green on his approach shot, as windy conditions tested competitors.

Golf-Clark leads US Open by ⁠three shots early in second round at Shinnecock Hills

Wyndham Clark held a three-shot lead early in the second round of the U.S. Open on Friday at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club where pre-tournament favourites Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy were among the late starters and have work to ​do to get back into contention. Clark was at six-under with two holes to play in his first round when play was halted due to darkness and returned early on Friday to card a pair of pars before setting ⁠off in his second round two shots clear. The 2023 U.S. Open champion was even par through his opening five holes.

Tennis-Rybakina withdraws from Bad Homburg Open citing hip discomfort

Elena Rybakina has suffered another setback in her Wimbledon preparations after withdrawing from the Bad Homburg Open with a hip issue, tournament organisers said ⁠on ​Friday. The world number two pulled out a day after a surprise round-of-16 defeat to 35th-ranked Alexandra Eala at the Berlin Open.

Two-time Cup winner Ron Francis rejoins Pens as advisor

Two-time Stanley Cup winner Ron Francis rejoined the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday as a special advisor for hockey operations. The Hall of Fame forward played eight of his 23 NHL seasons in Pittsburgh, winning back-to-back championships in 1990-91 and 1991-92.

Tennis-De Minaur knocked out in quarter-finals at Queen's Club

Top seed Alex de Minaur's hopes of ⁠adding his name to the illustrious list of winners of the Queen's Club title ended in defeat by American Brandon Nakashima on Friday. The Australian world number six is regarded as one of the best exponents of grass court tennis but ⁠was unable to handle the aggressive Nakashima in a 7-5 6-3 quarter-final ⁠defeat.

Braves activate C Joey Bart from injured list following trade

The Atlanta Braves activated catcher Joey Bart from the 10-day injured list on Friday, one day after acquiring him in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates received right-handed reliever Hunter Stratton in Thursday's transaction.

Tennis-Moutet loses nearly all Queen's prize money after sweary interview

French player Corentin Moutet has lost nearly all ‌his prize money from the Queen's Club tournament ‌after being fined for an expletive-laden post-match interview. Moutet was fined $40,000 for swearing seven times while being interviewed on court by the ​BBC following his opening-round win over compatriot Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.