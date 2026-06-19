Golf-Niemann handed two-stroke penalty for throwing club at US Open

Chilean Joaquin Niemann Received A Twostroke Penalty On Friday For Throwing His Club On The Parfour Sixth Hole During His Opening Round Of The Us Open At Shinnecock Hills The Liv Golfer Had A Dreadful Start On The Sixth Hole At The Famously Tricky Southampton Course On Thursday

Chilean ​Joaquin Niemann received ‌a two-stroke ​penalty on Friday for throwing his club on the par-four ‌sixth hole during his opening round of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. The LIV golfer had ‌a dreadful start on the sixth hole at ‌the famously tricky Southampton course on Thursday, hitting two drives out of bounds before chucking his club in ⁠frustration ​when he ⁠missed the green on his approach shot, as windy conditions ⁠tested competitors.

Organisers said the act constituted "serious misconduct," and he ​carded a septuple bogey for the hole. Play ⁠resumed early on Friday after the first round was suspended ⁠due ​to darkness the previous evening. A thick blanket of early morning fog had forced ⁠a two-hour delay.

Niemann was 14 strokes behind the leader ⁠Wyndham Clark ⁠through the first three holes of the second round.