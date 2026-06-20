Rugby-Leinster win URC again with 36-7 thrashing of Bulls

Leinster retained the United Rugby Championship title with a 36-7 win over South Africa's Bulls, extending their record to 10 titles.

Reuters | Leinster Romped To A Win Over South Africas Bulls To Retain The United Rugby Championship In Fridays Final As They Extended Their Record Number Of Titles To The Irish Side Outscored The Bulls By Five Tries To One | Updated: 20-06-2026 02:26 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 02:26 IST
Rugby-Leinster win URC again with 36-7 thrashing of Bulls
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Leinster romped ​to a ​36-7 win over ‌South Africa’s ​Bulls to retain the United Rugby Championship in Friday’s ‌final as they extended their record number of titles to 10. The Irish side outscored the ‌Bulls by five tries to one, getting ‌out to an early lead as they showed greater attacking intent and capitalised on their opponent’s ⁠mistakes, ​condemning the ⁠Bulls to a fourth defeat in the last ⁠five finals.

Leinster scored tries through Tommy O'Brien, Rieko ​Ioane and Jack Conan in the first ⁠half and Sam Prendergast and Harry Byrne after the ⁠break, ​while Prendergast kicked over a penalty and three conversions and Byrne converted ⁠his own try. The Bulls were 29-0 down before finally ⁠crossing ⁠over with Canan Moodie scoring and Handre Pollard converting. (Writing by Mark ‌Gleeson ‌in Atlanta; Editing by ​Ken Ferris)

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