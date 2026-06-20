Bolivia's Paz declares state of emergency over blockade crisis

LA PAZ, ​June ​20 - ‌Bolivia's President ​Rodrigo Paz ‌declared a state of emergency early on Saturday, ‌escalating a blockade crisis ‌that has ground the country's ⁠economy ​to ⁠a halt over the past ⁠50 days.

The move, ​in an address ⁠to the nation, ⁠clears ​the way for military deployment ⁠to restore order nationwide.