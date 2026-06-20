Bolivia's Paz declares state of emergency over blockade crisis
Bolivia's President Rodrigo Paz declared a state of emergency, allowing for military deployment to restore order and end a 50-day blockade that has crippled the country's economy.
- Country:
- Bolivia
LA PAZ, June 20 - Bolivia's President Rodrigo Paz declared a state of emergency early on Saturday, escalating a blockade crisis that has ground the country's economy to a halt over the past 50 days.
The move, in an address to the nation, clears the way for military deployment to restore order nationwide.
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