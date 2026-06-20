FIFA World Cup 2026: 'Let's be proud we made it', says Curacao head coach Advocaat on his team's journey

Curacao coach Dick Advocaat believes his team's presence at the FIFA World Cup 2026 is already a victory in itself, as the Caribbean nation continues to celebrate a remarkable journey from humble beginnings to football's biggest stage. Making their World Cup debut, Curacao endured a difficult start to their Group E campaign with a 7-1 defeat to Germany. However, the result has done little to dampen the sense of pride surrounding the smallest nation ever to qualify for the tournament, with a population of approximately 156,000.

Ahead of Saturday's clash against Ecuador, Advocaat reflected on how far the team has come since his appointment in January 2024. "Obviously, 7-1 is a major result, but we were playing a major team as well," Advocaat said, according to Reuters. "It was also the first time we experienced this. A stadium this size, (Curacao players) usually only drive by, never play football there."

"This is a great opportunity. That's how we should see this for the island, for the team. It's unfathomed that we're actually playing in this huge tournament. These (fans) will never forget that in their lives. So, let's be proud we made it," he added. The Dutchman revealed that building a national-team identity was one of his earliest priorities after taking charge of a squad largely composed of Dutch-born players with family roots in Curacao.

"The players had to pay for their own airplanes; we didn't have the facilities that are normally available to a national team," he said. "But many things have changed in favour of the island, in favour of the team." To strengthen the bond between players and country, Advocaat insisted every squad member learn Curacao's national anthem, "Himno di Korsou," by heart.

"Everybody had to learn the anthem by heart, and everybody did so," Advocaat said. "It was very important. They spent quite a lot of time doing that." The significance of that effort became evident before Curacao's opening match against Germany, when the 78-year-old coach was overcome with emotion while listening to his players sing.

"At my age, with my personality, the emotion easily comes to the surface. Seeing how far we've come, that's something wonderful to experience," he said. Advocaat admitted he was similarly moved when Livano Comenencia scored Curacao's first-ever World Cup goal, providing a historic moment despite the heavy defeat.

The 22-year-old defender is still cherishing the landmark strike. "I certainly watch my goal every single day," Comenencia said with a smile, as per Reuters. "But I can't sit on it. I have to keep performing, and I really want to show something beautiful during the next match."

Beyond football, Advocaat believes Curacao's appearance at the World Cup has significantly raised the island's international profile. "Everybody in Germany watched the (opening) match, and they've heard the word Curacao 100 times," he said. "Now they know where it is, they know what a beautiful island it is. I think we will benefit from this. It's only positive."

While Ecuador enter Saturday's match seeking their first points after a 1-0 defeat to the Ivory Coast, Advocaat remains realistic about the challenge facing his side. "When (Ecuador) get four players out," he joked when asked what it would take for Curacao to claim a famous victory.

Regardless of the outcome, Curacao's World Cup adventure has already become one of the tournament's most inspiring stories. (ANI)