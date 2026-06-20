Cricket-New Zealand stretch lead to over 400 against England on day four

New Zealand reached lunch on day four of the second test at The Oval with a 445-run lead, despite Jofra Archer taking two wickets.

Reuters | England Pace Bowler Jofra Archer Took Two Wickets But New Zealand Reached Lunch On Day Four Of The Second Test At The Oval With A Huge Run Lead As They Seek To Level The Series New Zealand Began The Day On And Moved To By The Interval With Daryl Mitchell Not Out | Updated: 20-06-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 17:49 IST
Cricket-New Zealand stretch lead to over 400 against England on day four
Jofra Archer
  • Country:
  • England

England pace bowler ​Jofra Archer took ​two wickets but New ‌Zealand ​reached lunch on day four of the second test at The ‌Oval with a huge 445-run lead as they seek to level the series. New Zealand began the day on ‌252-3 and moved to 345-6 by the interval ‌with Daryl Mitchell 66 not out.

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