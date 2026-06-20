Cricket-New Zealand stretch lead to over 400 against England on day four
New Zealand reached lunch on day four of the second test at The Oval with a 445-run lead, despite Jofra Archer taking two wickets.
- Country:
- England
England pace bowler Jofra Archer took two wickets but New Zealand reached lunch on day four of the second test at The Oval with a huge 445-run lead as they seek to level the series. New Zealand began the day on 252-3 and moved to 345-6 by the interval with Daryl Mitchell 66 not out.
ALSO READ
-
Rugby-Six newcomers in South Africa squad for Nations Championship
-
Soccer-England's Burn swaps football boots for cowboy boots during break between games
-
Cricket-Absent England captain Stokes shines for Durham
-
Cricket-Root reaches 14,000-run milestone but New Zealand edge towards victory
-
Cricket-Root reaches 14,000-run milestone but New Zealand edge towards victory