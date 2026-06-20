Cricket-New Zealand stretch lead to over 400 against England on day four

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England Pace Bowler Jofra Archer Took Two Wickets But New Zealand Reached Lunch On Day Four Of The Second Test At The Oval With A Huge Run Lead As They Seek To Level The Series New Zealand Began The Day On And Moved To By The Interval With Daryl Mitchell Not Out

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Updated: 20-06-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 17:49 IST