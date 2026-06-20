Nine people remain in critical condition after fatal UK train crash

At least nine people remain in critical condition following a train crash near Bedford, north of London, where one driver was killed and over 80 people received hospital treatment.

Reuters | Nine People Remain In A Critical Condition Following A Train Crash On Friday Near Bedford | Updated: 20-06-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 17:43 IST
Nine people remain in critical condition after fatal UK train crash
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Nine people remain in ​a critical condition following a ​train crash on Friday ‌near Bedford, ​about 60 miles (100 km) north of London, in which the driver of one of the services ‌was killed. Two passenger trains bound for London collided at around 5.15 p.m. local time (1615 GMT) on Friday. The driver of one of the trains ‌died at the scene.

Providing an update on those injured in the ‌crash on Saturday, British Transport Police Chief Constable Lucy D'Orsi said more than 80 people had received hospital treatment on Friday night. "As of this morning, 28 remain in ⁠hospital, ​and nine are ⁠in a critical condition," she said.

Investigators were working to establish what caused the accident, D'Orsi ⁠added. A video posted on social media by one of the passengers on Friday ​showed what appeared to be the damaged front of one ⁠train entangled with the back of another, with the carriages remaining upright.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer ⁠described ​it as a "devastating incident" in a post on X. King Charles' Buckingham Palace also issued a statement, saying: "His Majesty is greatly saddened by ⁠the rail crash in Bedford yesterday evening and is being kept regularly ⁠updated on developments.

"His ⁠thoughts and sympathies are with the family of the deceased and with all those injured or affected by ‌such ‌a tragic incident."

TRENDING

1
Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protests

Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protest...

Bolivia
2
Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Canada
3
Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia
4
Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Sustainability Trap: Why Cities Can’t Escape Bad Urban Growth

The Digital Agriculture Boom Has an Infrastructure Problem: What China’s Digital Villages Reveal

AI’s Big Promise for Agriculture Is Stuck on Trust, Cost and Control: Here's why

Why Nigeria’s Floating Naira Could Be the Country’s Most Consequential Reform Yet

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026