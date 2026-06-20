Tennis-Cerundolo sets up Paul final at Queen's Club

Francisco Cerundolo became the second Argentine to reach the Queen's Club Championships final, defeating Brandon Nakashima 6-7(5) 6-3 6-4 in a thrilling match.

Reuters | Francisco Cerundolo Became Only The Second Argentine To Reach The Queens Club Championships Final As He Battled Past American Brandon Nakashima On Saturday For The Third Time In His Four Matches On The Grass This Week | Updated: 20-06-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 22:38 IST
Tennis-Cerundolo sets up Paul final at Queen's Club
Francisco Cerundolo
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Francisco Cerundolo became only the ​second Argentine to reach the Queen's ​Club Championships final as he ‌battled past ​American Brandon Nakashima 6-7(5) 6-3 6-4 on Saturday.

For the third time in his four matches on the grass this week, ‌he was taken to a deciding set but again stayed composed to set up a final against 2024 champion Tommy Paul. American Paul beat Frenchman Ugo Humbert 6-3 6-3.

Cerundolo confessed this week ‌to never having played on grass before turning professional but the 27-year-old seventh seed showed ‌the surface holds no fear for him as he edged past Nakashima in two hours and 43 minutes. The only other Argentine to reach the Queen's final was David Nalbandian in 2012 although that did not ⁠end well ​for Nalbandian, who was ⁠defaulted against Marin Cilic after kicking an advertising hoarding in anger and injuring a line judge.

"I stayed there ⁠competing. I was saying to the crowd, I'm leaving it all here on the court and ​it worked out. I'm super happy to be here, in this tournament, in the ⁠final," the world number 27 said after reaching his first ATP 500 final. Nakashima twice recovered from having his ⁠service ​broken in the opening set before winning a tiebreak with some typically solid tennis. He also broke serve at 2-2 in the second set but Cerundolo managed to find ⁠another level.

He won a 30-stroke rally to break back and swept four games in succession ⁠to level the ⁠match. Cerundolo forged ahead in the decider only to be pegged back to 4-4 but Nakashima missed a routine volley to hand over another ‌service break ‌and Cerundolo finished the job.

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