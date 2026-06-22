Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

White Sox reinstate C Kyle Teel from 60-day injured list

The Chicago White Sox ​reinstated catcher Kyle Teel from the 60-day injured list ahead of Monday's series opener against ​the visiting Cleveland Guardians. Teel, 24, opened the season on the IL. After ‌straining ​his right hamstring during Team Italy's World Baseball Classic game against the United States on March 10, he sprained the lateral collateral ligament in his right knee during a rehab stint at Triple-A Charlotte on May 16.

Report: Oilers D Connor Murphy gets 5-year, $20.4M extension

The Edmonton Oilers are signing veteran ‌defenseman Connor Murphy to a five-year, $20.4 million extension, TSN reported on Monday. Murphy, 33, had four points in 20 games with the Oilers after arriving in a March 2 trade with Chicago.

Report: Celtics, Heat finalists for Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are the finalists in trade talks with the Milwaukee Bucks for superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, ESPN reported Monday. The two-time NBA MVP is expected to be dealt before the start ‌of the 2026 NBA Draft on Tuesday, per the report.

Soccer-Morocco look to finish top of their group ahead of Brazil

Morocco will be chasing not only victory but also goals against already-eliminated Haiti in ‌Atlanta on Wednesday, eager to finish top of their World Cup group ahead of Brazil. It would be a statement success for the North Africans, who have four points from their opening two Group C games and made an immediate impression when they had Brazil on the back foot in their drawn first match at the tournament in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Soccer-Maradona memories linger as Argentina face Austria at World Cup

Argentina fans, players and coaching staff kept Diego Maradona close to their hearts on Monday ⁠as the reigning ​world champions prepared to face Austria in their second ⁠World Cup Group J match in Dallas, with the late icon's presence as vivid as ever. Monday marks 40 years since Maradona's defining performance in Argentina's 2-1 win over England in the 1986 World Cup quarter-finals at Mexico City's Azteca Stadium.

Soccer-Red Sox thank Scotland's ⁠Tartan Army for unforgettable Boston presence

Scotland fans have left an unforgettable mark on the Boston Red Sox and the city after the Tartan Army's visit to Fenway Park, the Major League baseball team said in a letter to the Scottish ​FA. Thousands of Scotland supporters in Boston for the World Cup took time off from football on June 14 to march to the Red Sox's stadium and celebrate with the team's ⁠baseball fans.

Tennis-Vondrousova gets four-year ban for refusing anti-doping test

Former Wimbledon women's champion Marketa Vondrousova has been given a four-year suspension for refusing an anti-doping test in December, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said on Monday. Her suspension will end on June 21, 2030, when the two-time Grand Slam ⁠finalist ​from the Czech Republic will be 30 years old.

Reports: Mavericks hiring Michigan's Dusty May as head coach

The Dallas Mavericks are finalizing a deal to hire national championship-winning Michigan coach Dusty May to fill their head coaching vacancy, ESPN and The Athletic reported Monday. May, 49, guided the Wolverines to a 37-3 record and an NCAA Tournament title in his second season in Ann Arbor in 2025-26.

Olympics-New York ⁠assessing possible joint Winter Games bid with Lake Placid

New York state has formed an exploratory committee looking into the potential for Lake Placid and New York City to co-host the Winter Olympic and Paralympic ⁠Games in 2042, the governor's office said on Monday. New ⁠York Governor Kathy Hochul pointed to the 2026 Milano Cortina Games as a model for a dual-city Olympics in her announcement. Lake Placid hosted the Games in 1932 and 1980.

Mammoth sign coach Andre Tourigny to new contract

The Utah Mammoth signed head coach Andre Tourigny and assistant coach Blaine Forsythe to new multi-year ‌contracts on Monday. The club also ‌signed two-time Stanley Cup-winning defenseman Adam Foote to a multi-year contract to join Tourigny's staff as an assistant ​coach. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.