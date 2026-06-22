India's double-header against Pakistan headlines London leg of FIH Men's Pro League 2025-26

The Indian Men's Hockey Team is set for a high-intensity London leg of the FIH Men's Pro League 2025-26, scheduled to be played from June 23 to 28 and headlined by two matches against arch-rivals Pakistan. India will take on Pakistan and host England twice each in a crucial set of fixtures following a strong showing in the Rotterdam leg of the tournament, a release said.

The India-Pakistan encounters are understandably the most anticipated fixtures of the leg, reigniting one of hockey's most storied rivalries on the international stage. Both matches are expected to draw significant attention as the two Asian rivals meet for the first time in nearly two years. This will be the first meeting between the two sides since the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy in Hulunbuir, China, where India secured a 2-1 victory. The head-to-head over the last 10 years is dominatingly in favour of India, who remain undefeated across 17 encounters, with 15 wins and two draws.

India head into the London leg of the FIH Pro League following an encouraging campaign in the Netherlands, where they secured two outright wins from four matches. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side began with a narrow 2-3 defeat against the hosts before bouncing back with a 3-1 victory over reigning World Champions Germany. India then suffered a 1-2 loss in the return fixture against Germany, but finished the Rotterdam leg strongly with an impressive 3-2 win over the Netherlands. Speaking ahead of the matches against Pakistan and England, India's Chief Coach Craig Fulton said, "We had some very promising performances in the Netherlands leg. We worked very hard in the build-up and so it's good to see the consistency coming through."

On the fixtures against Pakistan, he stressed the importance of staying disciplined, adding, "For us, it's important that we treat the fixture against Pakistan like any other game and focus on our processes. If we really do that well, then the result takes care of itself." Looking ahead to the challenge against the hosts, Fulton said, "England is one of the teams in form and playing well. Our squad is feeling confident and looking forward to the England block."

India is currently eighth on the FIH Men's Pro League 2025-26 points table with 10 points. Hosts England are second with 26 points, while Pakistan are ninth and yet to secure a point. All three teams have played 12 matches each heading into the London leg. India's opening match in London will be against Pakistan on June 23 before facing England on June 25. The team will then take on Pakistan once again on June 26 before concluding the tour with a second encounter against England on June 28. (ANI)