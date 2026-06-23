Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Wizards weigh options at No. 1 on eve of NBA draft

BYU star AJ Dybantsa packs ​an advanced offensive game with a high level of maturity and few flaws to dissect. Kansas ​standout Darryn Peterson may potentially become the better player, but his one college ‌season ​was littered with concerns and even fewer explanations.

Patrice Bergeron, Carey Price headline Hockey Hall of Fame inductees

Patrice Bergeron, Carey Price and Keith Tkachuk headlined the Hockey Hall of Fame's Class of 2026 unveiled on Monday. Bergeron, Price, Tkachuk, Pekka Rinne and Cindy Curley were elected as players while longtime executive Brian Burke will be inducted as ‌a builder.

Soccer-Stars sparkle early as Messi and Mbappe light up World Cup

In an expanded World Cup intended to spread the soccer spotlight wider than ever, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have already delivered the star power FIFA, broadcasters and the American audience crave, with Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal playing compelling supporting roles. If there is one thing the U.S. loves, it is the gravitational pull of a superstar, with the American Dream built on the ‌premise that an individual, armed with talent and charisma, can climb above the rest and carry the whole show.

Christian Pulisic practices, on track for USMNT group stage finale

Christian Pulisic practiced with the U.S. men's national team ‌on Monday, his first team workout since straining his left calf in the World Cup-opening win over Paraguay. Pulisic worked in the team setting and without the protective calf sleeve he wore in focused individual training sessions last week prior to the USMNT defeating Australia to move to 2-0 in Group D.

KPMG Women's PGA Championship gets record $13M purse

Set to run Thursday through Sunday at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn., the 2026 KPMG Women's PGA Championship will feature a record-setting purse of $13 million, the largest purse in women's golf history. ⁠The 156-player ​field boasts each of the top 100 players in the ⁠current Race to the CME Globe rankings, headlined by World No. 1 Nelly Korda and defending tournament champion Minjee Lee of Australia.

Panthers among Stanley Cup favorites after Tkachuk blockbuster

The blockbuster trade that unites Brady Tkachuk with his brother in Florida also drove oddsmakers to move the ⁠Panthers among the favorites to win the 2026-27 Stanley Cup. Coming off a season in which the Panthers finished 14th in the Eastern Conference and missed the playoffs, general manager Bill Zito made the bold move of parting with a package of ​picks that includes three first-rounders. Florida also sent Mackie Samoskevich to the Seattle Kraken earlier on Sunday before landing Brady Tkachuk to team with brother Matthew.

Soccer-Milestone Messi sends Argentina to World Cup knockout stage

Lionel Messi ⁠rewrote the World Cup record books on Monday, becoming the tournament's all-time leading scorer with both goals in Argentina's 2-0 victory over Austria that secured the holders' passage to the last 32. Messi took his World Cup tally to 18 goals when he netted in the 38th and ⁠95th ​minutes, despite an earlier stumble from the penalty spot, as Argentina secured their second win to move on to six points in Group J.

Soccer-Messi breaks World Cup scoring record with a stunning double

Lionel Messi became the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history, netting twice during Argentina's 2-0 Group J win over Austria on Monday. The double also extended Messi's scoring streak to six consecutive World Cup matches.

Owner of NHL's Knights launches bid for Vegas ⁠NBA expansion franchise

Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley officially entered the bidding to bring an NBA expansion franchise to Sin City. Foley, whose sports ownership portfolio features Premier League (AFC Bournemouth) and Ligue 1 (FC Lorient) soccer franchises, would plan ⁠to use the same arena on the strip -- T-Mobile ⁠Arena -- that houses his NHL team if awarded an expansion team.

Soccer-Mbappe double sends France into knockout rounds after lengthy weather delay

Kylian Mbappe scored his second double of the tournament and Ousmane Dembele added a third as France eased into the last 32 with a 3-0 victory over Iraq on Monday in the first match ‌of this World Cup beset by a ‌lengthy weather stoppage. Mbappe’s goals, on his 100th international appearance, came nearly three hours apart after thunderstorms in the region delayed ​the second-half kickoff by a shade under two hours.