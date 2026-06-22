Malaysia to cut price of diesel nationwide from July
Malaysia will unify diesel prices nationwide at 2.10 ringgit per litre from July, closing the current price gap that led to smuggling and revenue losses.
- Country:
- Malaysia
Malaysia will lower the price of diesel to 2.10 ringgit ($0.50) per litre nationwide from July after the current difference in prices between subsidised and unsubsidised diesel led to smuggling and revenue losses.
Diesel is currently sold at a subsidised price of 2.15 ringgit per litre in the eastern states of Sabah and Sarawak, compared with 4.37 ringgit in the Malaysian peninsular.
($1 = 4.1370 ringgit)
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