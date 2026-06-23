FIFA World Cup 2026: "My right hand on the pitch...": Dalic hails Modric ahead of Croatia's clash

Ahead of his side's FIFA World Cup clash against Panama, Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic hailed the team's veteran Luka Modric, calling him "his right hand on the pitch". Croatia, which went down in the opening clash against England by 4-2 courtesy a brace from Harry Kane, face an important clash in Toronto against Panama. The 2018 runners-up and 2022 third-place finishing Croatia, will be aiming to win the tournament for Modric, who is in line to achieve his 200th international cap for his side.

Speaking about Modric as quoted by FIFA, Dalic, who has shared a decade-long association with Modric in Croatian colours, said, "He is my right hand on the pitch. Luka Modric sets an example to all on how we should do things. Luka has won the Golden Ball and everything possible in football. His key feature is the fact that he never gives up. He is the leader on the pitch and outside the pitch." Defender Josip Stanisic also was in awe of the former Real Madrid star's longevity, saying that so far "he can only dream of reaching 100 caps, let alone 200".

"But Luka is a role model to all of us, for how to play for Croatia and how to carry yourself. He is a star not just in Croatia but around the world and yet he still behaves like a completely normal person and never looks down on anyone. Maybe that is even his greatest quality," he added. Dalic, admitted that, going ahead, there is very little room for excuses and a lot to fix, saying that "they gifted England a lot" during their campaign opener.

"We have to be better and have to fix mistakes in defence. We gifted England a lot in the last match. Panama is a good side with some fast players, but we must be very courageous, very brave, very decisive and determined. We are the favourites, we have to act like it. And we expect results," he said. Dalic said that there will always be pressure, and the team has itself to blame for the mistakes made in the first match.

"We have set the bar high for ourselves with two medals in the last two tournaments. You cannot live off the glory of the old days. I know that we have high expectations from our fans. Every match is an opportunity to prove yourself," he signed off. (ANI)