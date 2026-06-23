Motor racing-F1 to have extra test day from 2027, engine tweaks approved  

Formula One teams will receive an extra day of pre-season testing from next year, while engine tweaks to improve racing and reduce energy management have been formally approved.

Reuters | Formula One Teams Will Be Allowed An Extra Day Of Preseason Testing From Next Year While Agreed Engine Tweaks Have Now Been Formally Approved | Updated: 23-06-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 15:38 IST
Motor racing-F1 to have extra test day from 2027, engine tweaks approved  
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Formula One teams ​will be allowed an ​extra day ‌of pre-season ​testing from next year while agreed engine tweaks have now ‌been formally approved, the sport's governing body said on Tuesday. The current allocation of three days of testing ‌has been increased to four due to the ‌complexity of the cars, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) said after its World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) met in Macau. It ⁠added ​that the ⁠WMSC had ratified proposed changes "to rebalance the contribution of ⁠the Internal Combustion Engine and Energy Recovery System contribution ​across the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

"Updates include targeted ⁠adjustments to internal combustion engine output, fuel energy flow and ⁠energy ​recovery system deployment, together with increased flexibility in energy management." The changes aim to allow ⁠more flat-out qualifying and less energy management after widespread ⁠driver complaints ⁠earlier this season that racing had become more artificial and also more ‌dangerous.

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