Yousta brings global football fever to fashion with new FIFA collection

Yousta, the youth fashion destination from Reliance Retail, has launched its FIFA collection, bringing together fashion, sport and pop culture through a vibrant range of apparel for men, women and kids. Inspired by the excitement of global football and the growing influence of sports-inspired fashion, the collection offers a fresh take on licensed merchandise, blending fandom with everyday style.

Available across Yousta stores, the collection brings together men's, women's and kids' FIFA licensed products in one space. The range features country jerseys inspired by iconic football nations, alongside trend-forward casualwear, co-ords, graphic tees, sports-inspired denim and character-led collaborations designed for today's youth consumer. Licensing continues to be a key pillar of Yousta's portfolio, enabling the brand to create culturally relevant collections that connect with the passions and interests of its customers, a release said. Yousta actively participates in key cultural moments that resonate with its audience, and global sporting events provide a unique opportunity to bring together fashion, sport and entertainment through accessible, trend-led collections.

The collection also includes the playful "Fun with FIFA" range, a fashion-led interpretation of sportswear featuring co-ord T-shirt and shorts sets, ribbed tanks and sports-inspired denim in vibrant seasonal shades such as tomato red and bright green. Bringing together some of the world's most loved characters, including Mickey & Minnie, Peanuts and Garfield, the range adds a youthful and expressive dimension to football-inspired fashion, the release said, adding that kids' co-ord sets have been among the strongest-performing products within the collection.

"The positive response to the FIFA collection reflects the growing popularity of sport-inspired streetwear and athleisure-influenced dressing among Gen Z consumers. More importantly, it underscores a shift in how young shoppers engage with licensed collections--not merely as fan merchandise, but as fashion-first apparel that can be seamlessly incorporated into their everyday wardrobes," the release said. By combining global cultural moments with accessible fashion, Yousta continues to create relevant and engaging experiences for young consumers, making international sporting events more meaningful and relatable through style, the release said. (ANI)