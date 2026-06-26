Max Verstappen: Sticking with Red Bull Amid McLaren Speculations

Max Verstappen Wants To Stay At Red Bull But Needs A Fast Car

Speculations are swirling around Formula One superstar Max Verstappen's future, as rumors connect him with McLaren. However, Verstappen seems committed to staying at Red Bull, provided his team ensures a competitive car.

Laurent Mekies, Red Bull's team boss, emphasized Verstappen's clear intentions to remain, focused on regaining their once-dominant position. Despite Red Bull's slip to fourth, both Mekies and Verstappen are optimistic about future developments.

The ongoing paddock discussion features potential team changes, including Verstappen's rumored swap with McLaren's Oscar Piastri. Mekies, however, avoided commenting on engineering shifts, remaining focused on improving Red Bull's performance.