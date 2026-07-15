Norwegian cyclist Soren Waerenskjold achieved a spectacular comeback at the Tour de France by claiming victory in Stage 11. The Uno-X Mobility rider executed a powerful sprint to edge out competitors, including Dutch cyclist Olav Kooij of Decathlon CMA CGM.

Stage 11, a grueling 161.3-kilometer stretch from Vichy to Nevers, was completed at an unprecedented average speed of 50.9 kph, making it the fastest stage in the event's history. Waerenskjold expressed immense joy over this career-defining victory.

The competition saw key momentums, such as Julian Alaphilippe's breakaway and Mads Pedersen's leadership in the green jersey standings, unfold as the peloton maintained tight control to manage stage dynamics safely and efficiently.