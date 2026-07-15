Soren Waerenskjold's Historic Sprint Victory at Tour de France Stage 11

Soren Waerenskjold clinched a historic win at Tour de France Stage 11 in Nevers, rebounding from a last-place finish the day prior. He narrowly outran Olav Kooij and Jasper Philipsen on the race's fastest stage. Despite challenges, the peloton controlled the pace, and key players remained strong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 23:00 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 23:00 IST
Soren Waerenskjold's Historic Sprint Victory at Tour de France Stage 11
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norwegian cyclist Soren Waerenskjold achieved a spectacular comeback at the Tour de France by claiming victory in Stage 11. The Uno-X Mobility rider executed a powerful sprint to edge out competitors, including Dutch cyclist Olav Kooij of Decathlon CMA CGM.

Stage 11, a grueling 161.3-kilometer stretch from Vichy to Nevers, was completed at an unprecedented average speed of 50.9 kph, making it the fastest stage in the event's history. Waerenskjold expressed immense joy over this career-defining victory.

The competition saw key momentums, such as Julian Alaphilippe's breakaway and Mads Pedersen's leadership in the green jersey standings, unfold as the peloton maintained tight control to manage stage dynamics safely and efficiently.

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